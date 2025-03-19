Sukkur Airport To Launch International Flights Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The efforts of former president of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Bilal Waqar Khan, have borne fruit as international flights from Sukkur Airport are expected to begin soon. Pakistan Aviation Authority's P&D Department Director Abbas Sheikh, along with other officials on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed the expansion plans for Sukkur Airport.
The airport's expansion includes building cargo terminals and runways to facilitate cargo flights. The officials directed the provision of estimates for products exported from Sukkur and surrounding areas to develop a comprehensive development plan for passenger and cargo flights.
Former president of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Engineer Abdul Fatah Sheikh, highlighted the various products exported from Sukkur, including dates, cotton, rice, pickles, fruits, vegetables, fish, and handicrafts, which are currently exported through Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad. However, with the airport's expansion, these products will be exported directly from Sukkur.
The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry's committee convener, Muhammad Mohsin Farooq, announced that approval has been granted for two weekly flights from Sukkur to Jeddah starting July this year, thanks to the efforts of Bilal Waqar Khan and Sukkur Chamber of Commerce President Khalid Kakezai.
