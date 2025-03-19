Open Menu

Sukkur Airport To Launch International Flights Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The efforts of former president of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Bilal Waqar Khan, have borne fruit as international flights from Sukkur Airport are expected to begin soon. Pakistan Aviation Authority's P&D Department Director Abbas Sheikh, along with other officials on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed the expansion plans for Sukkur Airport.

The airport's expansion includes building cargo terminals and runways to facilitate cargo flights. The officials directed the provision of estimates for products exported from Sukkur and surrounding areas to develop a comprehensive development plan for passenger and cargo flights.

Former president of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Engineer Abdul Fatah Sheikh, highlighted the various products exported from Sukkur, including dates, cotton, rice, pickles, fruits, vegetables, fish, and handicrafts, which are currently exported through Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad. However, with the airport's expansion, these products will be exported directly from Sukkur.

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry's committee convener, Muhammad Mohsin Farooq, announced that approval has been granted for two weekly flights from Sukkur to Jeddah starting July this year, thanks to the efforts of Bilal Waqar Khan and Sukkur Chamber of Commerce President Khalid Kakezai.

Recent Stories

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

53 seconds ago
 Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

31 minutes ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

46 minutes ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

48 minutes ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

58 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

58 minutes ago
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

58 minutes ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

59 minutes ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

59 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

59 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

59 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan