Open Menu

Sukkur Bar Held Rally To Expresses Solidarity With People Of Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Sukkur bar held rally to expresses solidarity with people of Palestine

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The District Bar Association Sukkur on Friday arranged a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war crimes being committed by Israel.

Protesters chanted slogans against Israeli air strikes.

They demanded that the international community should abolish their alleged double standards and play its role in ending the killing of Palestinians.

President Bar, Advocate Shafqat Raheem expressed their anger over what they see as war-crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel.

The protesters said that all Muslims stood by innocent Palestinians.

Lawyers said that Muslim rulers should listen to people’s voices being raised in support of Palestinians and respond to Israel and its supporters.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Sukkur Muslim All

Recent Stories

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopu ..

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopus Group To Expand Presence In ..

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as Pres ..

PTCL Group appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as President & CEO of U Microfinance ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner lauds services of BoK

Commissioner lauds services of BoK

3 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister ..

UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister on sidelines of GCC-ASEAN sum ..

14 minutes ago
 Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare ..

Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare Complex Lahore

16 minutes ago
 Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum fac ..

Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum facilities to telecom sector: Sec ..

10 minutes ago
IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, u ..

IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, urges peaceful resolution

23 minutes ago
 US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

23 minutes ago
 Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relat ..

Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

23 minutes ago
 Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocat ..

Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocation of NUST CEME

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan