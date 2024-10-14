Open Menu

Sukkur Barrage Administration Clarifies Road Closure Rumors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Mansoor Ahmed Memon on Monday has categorically denied reports circulating on social media and news outlets regarding the closure of Sukkur Barrage road.

Contrary to baseless rumors, the administration confirms that the road will remain open as usual.

The maintenance work currently underway does not warrant an eight-month closure, as falsely claimed.

The Chief Engineer urged the public to disregard these unfounded rumors and added that no official announcement or notification has been issued regarding the closure.

