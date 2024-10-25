Open Menu

Sukkur Barrage Bridge To Remain Close Till June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur on Friday announced that the Sukkur Barrage Bridge and surrounding roads will be closed from October 26, 2024, to June 30, 2025, for essential rehabilitation and modernization work.

This closure aims to improve the bridge's infrastructure and ensure public safety.

The affected roads include Sharfabad Road from Camp C to Sukkur Barrage Bridge, Sukkur Barrage Road end-to-end, and Old National Highway Road, Rohri, from Barrage Museum to Police Station Chuhara Mandi.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has been requested to implement necessary measures to maintain law and order during this period.

