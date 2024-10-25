Sukkur Barrage Bridge To Remain Close Till June 30
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur on Friday announced that the Sukkur Barrage Bridge and surrounding roads will be closed from October 26, 2024, to June 30, 2025, for essential rehabilitation and modernization work
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur on Friday announced that the Sukkur Barrage Bridge and surrounding roads will be closed from October 26, 2024, to June 30, 2025, for essential rehabilitation and modernization work.
This closure aims to improve the bridge's infrastructure and ensure public safety.
The affected roads include Sharfabad Road from Camp C to Sukkur Barrage Bridge, Sukkur Barrage Road end-to-end, and Old National Highway Road, Rohri, from Barrage Museum to Police Station Chuhara Mandi.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has been requested to implement necessary measures to maintain law and order during this period.
Recent Stories
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad
Two cops selected for Lahore Qalandars cricket team
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested
Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal p ..
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..
Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case
CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps
KU declares results of MBBS supple exams
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack11 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind5 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar1 minute ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad1 minute ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal parking24 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan24 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case26 minutes ago
-
CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps26 minutes ago
-
2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions26 minutes ago
-
Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum28 minutes ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off28 minutes ago