Sukkur Barrage Canals to remain closed from Jan 6

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Canals off taking the Sukkur Barrage would remain closed for the annual maintenance, repair and normal inspection from January 06, 2020.

This was announced by Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur Irshad Ahmed Memon on Monday.

He said that sufficient publicity had already been made through different institutions of local governments of Sukkur and other districts for the information of agriculturists and farming community regarding the closure period.

During the above period there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage that included N W Canal (Khirthar Canal), Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal/ Khairpur Feedar West Canal, Rohri Main canal and Nara canal and their allied Channels, he said.