Sukkur Barrage Officials Assigned Key Roles Ahead Of Anticipated 2025 Flood Season

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In preparation for the anticipated 2025 flood season, the Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Left Bank has issued a notification assigning key responsibilities to senior officials to ensure effective flood response and coordination.

According to a handout, the Executive Engineer of the Barrage Division, Sukkur Zahid Hussain Mughal has been appointed as the Zonal Flood Emergency Officer for Sukkur Barrage Right Bank Region. He will carry out this role in addition to his existing duties.

Furthermore, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Regulation Sub-Division Sukkur Abdul Samad Dahar has been designated as the Flood Liaison Officer, while Nadeem Ahmed, In-charge of the Control Room at Barrage Division Sukkur will serve as the Assistant Flood Liaison Officer.

Both officers will perform their flood-related responsibilities along with their regular assignments.

The officials Zahid Hussain Mughal can be contacted on 0331-7119898, while Abdul Samad through on 0336-1188198 and Nadeem Ahmed can be contacted on 0317-311678.

All appointed officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure efficient coordination throughout the flood emergency period.

