Sukkur Barrage Officials Assigned Key Roles Ahead Of Anticipated 2025 Flood Season
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:29 PM
In preparation for the anticipated 2025 flood season, the Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Left Bank has issued a notification assigning key responsibilities to senior officials to ensure effective flood response and coordination
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In preparation for the anticipated 2025 flood season, the Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Left Bank has issued a notification assigning key responsibilities to senior officials to ensure effective flood response and coordination.
According to a handout, the Executive Engineer of the Barrage Division, Sukkur Zahid Hussain Mughal has been appointed as the Zonal Flood Emergency Officer for Sukkur Barrage Right Bank Region. He will carry out this role in addition to his existing duties.
Furthermore, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Regulation Sub-Division Sukkur Abdul Samad Dahar has been designated as the Flood Liaison Officer, while Nadeem Ahmed, In-charge of the Control Room at Barrage Division Sukkur will serve as the Assistant Flood Liaison Officer.
Both officers will perform their flood-related responsibilities along with their regular assignments.
The officials Zahid Hussain Mughal can be contacted on 0331-7119898, while Abdul Samad through on 0336-1188198 and Nadeem Ahmed can be contacted on 0317-311678.
All appointed officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure efficient coordination throughout the flood emergency period.
Recent Stories
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..
US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US economic ties
National Skills University celebrates outstanding achievements of students
PM terms Pakistan, Azerbaijan true brothers on overwhelming support of Azeri peo ..
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben
20 IUB students awarded split degree scholarship under CPEC
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening4 minutes ago
-
Ulemas approve Quran app, back armed forces, declare Friday as ‘Day of Gratitude’31 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi granted one-time exemption on medical grounds31 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid before Senate31 minutes ago
-
Health workers provided motorcycles31 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held31 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ ongoing with zero waste targets in rural, urban areas41 minutes ago
-
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly12 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate operation Bunyan un Marsoos & military bravery51 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab holds ceremony to express gratitude to Pak Army51 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness drive51 minutes ago
-
International Day of Families observed51 minutes ago