Sukkur Bears 49 Degree Celsius

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:37 PM

Sukkur bears 49 degree Celsius

Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained very hot and dry on Friday, crossing the 49-degree centigrade in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained very hot and dry on Friday, crossing the 49-degree centigrade in Sukkur.

According to the local Met department, the maximum temperature recorded in Sukkur was 49 degrees centigrade. Khairpur sizzled at 48 degrees centigrade, Shikarpur 48 degrees centigrade and Jacobabad 47 degrees centigrade.

