Sukkur Boils 49 Degree Celsius
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The heat wave continued its gripped across the Sukkur division on Wednesday.
According to the meteorological department, hot weather will prevail across the division in the next 36 to 48 hours.
Sukkur recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degree centigrade. The heat wave bewildered the denizens, compelling them to remain indoors. The temperature in Khairpur was recorded at 49 and Ghotki district at 48 degree Celsius.
