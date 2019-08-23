UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukkur Cable Operators Boycott Indian Channels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Sukkur Cable Operators boycott Indian Channels

Sukkur Cable Operators on Friday boycotted the Indian channels and said no cable operator would show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sukkur Cable Operators on Friday boycotted the Indian channels and said no cable operator would show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads.

Pursuing the decision announced by Cable Operators of Pakistan, they said that first of all Pakistan is our slogan, said a statement here.

Kashmir would become Pakistan, such videos and slogans would be shown on cable, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

6 minutes ago

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at ..

8 minutes ago

Bashir's Defense Hopes Ex-President to Face Fair T ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Start Constructing Fourth Project 22220 ..

1 minute ago

Mexican forward Lozano completes Napoli move

1 minute ago

Proclaimed offender arrested

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.