Sukkur Cable Operators boycott Indian Channels

(@FahadShabbir)

Sukkur Cable Operators on Friday boycotted the Indian channels and said no cable operator would show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sukkur Cable Operators on Friday boycotted the Indian channels and said no cable operator would show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads.

Pursuing the decision announced by Cable Operators of Pakistan, they said that first of all Pakistan is our slogan, said a statement here.

Kashmir would become Pakistan, such videos and slogans would be shown on cable, they said.