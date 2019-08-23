Sukkur Cable Operators Boycott Indian Channels
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sukkur Cable Operators on Friday boycotted the Indian channels and said no cable operator would show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads.
Pursuing the decision announced by Cable Operators of Pakistan, they said that first of all Pakistan is our slogan, said a statement here.
Kashmir would become Pakistan, such videos and slogans would be shown on cable, they said.