Open Menu

Sukkur Celebrates Barrister Arslan Sheikh's New Role

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Sukkur Celebrates Barrister Arslan Sheikh's New Role

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The people of Sukkur extended heartfelt felicitations to Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, on his new role as Divisional Information Secretary.

The notable citizens, traders, journalists, lawyers, and civil society members gathered to congratulate him on this achievement.

The felicitations were a testament to Barrister Arslan Sheikh's dedication and hard work, which have earned him the respect and admiration of the people. The felicitations also reflect the trust and confidence that the people of Sukkur have in their elected leadership.

The people of Sukkur on Thursday expressed their gratitude to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for this appointment.

They said that the party will continue to play a key role in the development and progress of the province, especially Sukkur, under the young and dynamic leadership of Barrister Arslan Sheikh.

The gathering wished Barrister Arslan Sheikh success in his new role and expressed confidence that he will continue to serve the people of Sukkur with dedication and commitment. With this appointment, the people of Sukkur look forward to a brighter future, with the Pakistan People's Party leading the way in promoting development and progress in the region.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

39 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

54 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan