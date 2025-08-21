Sukkur Celebrates Barrister Arslan Sheikh's New Role
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The people of Sukkur extended heartfelt felicitations to Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, on his new role as Divisional Information Secretary.
The notable citizens, traders, journalists, lawyers, and civil society members gathered to congratulate him on this achievement.
The felicitations were a testament to Barrister Arslan Sheikh's dedication and hard work, which have earned him the respect and admiration of the people. The felicitations also reflect the trust and confidence that the people of Sukkur have in their elected leadership.
The people of Sukkur on Thursday expressed their gratitude to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for this appointment.
They said that the party will continue to play a key role in the development and progress of the province, especially Sukkur, under the young and dynamic leadership of Barrister Arslan Sheikh.
The gathering wished Barrister Arslan Sheikh success in his new role and expressed confidence that he will continue to serve the people of Sukkur with dedication and commitment. With this appointment, the people of Sukkur look forward to a brighter future, with the Pakistan People's Party leading the way in promoting development and progress in the region.
