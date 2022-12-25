Sukkur celebrates Christmas in style

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Para Churches, in collaboration with the district administration Sukkur, celebrated Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, ex-mayor Sukkur Arslan islam Sheikh said that Christmas gives the message of peace, love, harmony, and hope. Christian community is an essential component of the society and the concept of Pakistani nation is incomplete without the Christian community, he added.

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull appreciated the steps taken by the district administration for the welfare of minorities and the protection of human rights as well as the holding of the function on Christmas.

Bishop Loke Pasker Paster said that Christians have no monopoly over Jesus Christ; Jesus Christ belongs to all. Forces of evil and darkness could not extinguish the light that Jesus Christ has lit in the world through his life and teachings. He also prayed for solidarity and peace in Pakistan.

In the event, small groups of young children singing carols and elderly persons wearing traditional Santa Claus costumes entertained the participants and distributed gifts among children.

Buildings and houses were decorated and illuminated with colourful lights and Christmas trees were also displayed under which gifts for the children were kept.