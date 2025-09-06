Sukkur Celebrates Defence Day With Grandeur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A dignified and grand ceremony was held at the Military Road Walking Track in Sukkur on the occasion of Defence Day, where Mayor Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, hoisted the national flag here on Saturday.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a Naat tribute. A 300-foot-tall flagpole, the tallest in Sindh, was inaugurated, and an 84-foot-long and 56-foot-wide green crescent flag was hoisted, symbolizing the nation's unity, integrity, and resilience. The national anthem was played as the flag was raised, and a parade was presented by the police and civil defense.
The ceremony paid tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan, and special prayers were offered for the country's progress, prosperity, and well-being of its people.
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh said that September 6, 1965, is a chapter in history that Pakistanis will never forget.
He praised the bravery and courage of the nation's heroes, citing the example of Major Aziz Bhatti and Flight Lieutenant MM Alam, who set exemplary standards of bravery.
The Mayor emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs and continuing their mission. He reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Sukkur to stand with Pakistan and its armed forces.
The Mayor highlighted that the coincidence of Defence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a testament to the nation's strength lying in faith, unity, and sacrifice. He urged the people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and strive for peace, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan.
The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan, Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Mughal, and officials from the armed forces, police, and civil society.
