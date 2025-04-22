Open Menu

Sukkur Celebrates Earth Day With Tree Plantation Drive & Awareness Walk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Sukkur marked Earth Day with great enthusiasm on Tuesday joining the global celebration to raise awareness about environmental protection and the importance of tree plantation.

To commemorate the occasion, LU Continental Biscuit Private Limited Sukkur organized a special event, attended by representatives from various institutions, officers, experts, journalists, and company staff.

Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, was the chief guest, emphasizing that Earth Day should not be limited to a single day but rather serve as a reminder of every citizen's responsibility to contribute to environmental conservation. He stressed the need for tree plantation and encouraged government institutions to promote greenery in and around their offices.

The event featured addresses from LU Continental Biscuit Factory's Technical Director Muhammad Salman, Associate General Manager Colonel (R) Shahid Bashir, Director Environment Sukkur Ejaz Ali, and Assistant Director Environment Ayaz Ahmed, among others.

As part of the celebration, the company staff and guests participated in an "Earth Day Walk" to raise awareness about environmental issues. The event concluded with Commissioner Sukkur being presented a commemorative shield by the company.

The occasion highlighted the importance of individual and collective responsibility in protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.

