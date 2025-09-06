Sukkur Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Great Enthusiasm
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was celebrated with great fervor and devotion in Sukkur on Saturday.
A grand procession was taken out, attracting millions of devotees who participated with great zeal and enthusiasm, illuminating the entire city with the light of love for the Prophet (PBUH).
The procession began at Sheikh Shahin Shah and culminated at the welcoming camp at Ghanta Ghar, where notable scholars, including Mayor Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, and Mufti Ibrahim Qadri, shared the virtues and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), filling the hearts of participants with faith and love.
In his address, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh highlighted the significance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the day when Allah sent His greatest blessing, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to the world.
He emphasized that the Prophet's teachings are based on justice, equality, brotherhood, and love, and that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us to mold our lives according to the exemplary character of the Prophet (PBUH).
The Mayor also underscored the importance of spreading the universal message of peace and love of Islam and ensuring that the city's atmosphere is filled with the spirit of celebration and devotion during this blessed occasion.
The Mayor mentioned that special arrangements were made for security and other facilities during the procession to ensure that citizens could participate in the celebrations with complete peace of mind.
The city was decorated with lights, banners, and screens displaying messages of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and cleanliness arrangements were ensured to make the city a fitting venue for the celebrations.
The event reflected the strong bond of the community and their commitment to celebrating the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur and fervor.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur celebrates Defence Day with grandeur4 minutes ago
-
Our brave martyrs, ghazis' unmatched sacrifices safeguarded our sovereignty, dignity; Azam Nazeer Ta ..4 minutes ago
-
Dumper driver responsible for death of three children arrested4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Mosques, streets illuminate as nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)4 minutes ago
-
TMA DIKhan carried out special arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day, marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi4 minutes ago
-
Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi4 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM leads 12th Rabi ul Awwal procession4 minutes ago
-
WSSC Chairman lauds staff for successful Eid Milad-un-Nabi cleanliness operation14 minutes ago
-
Malakand firing leaves five dead14 minutes ago
-
US ARCENT humanitarian assistance: 1st flight carrying relief consignments for flood affected people ..14 minutes ago