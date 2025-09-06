Sukkur celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was celebrated with great fervor and devotion in Sukkur on Saturday.

A grand procession was taken out, attracting millions of devotees who participated with great zeal and enthusiasm, illuminating the entire city with the light of love for the Prophet (PBUH).

The procession began at Sheikh Shahin Shah and culminated at the welcoming camp at Ghanta Ghar, where notable scholars, including Mayor Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, and Mufti Ibrahim Qadri, shared the virtues and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), filling the hearts of participants with faith and love.

In his address, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh highlighted the significance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the day when Allah sent His greatest blessing, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to the world.

He emphasized that the Prophet's teachings are based on justice, equality, brotherhood, and love, and that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us to mold our lives according to the exemplary character of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Mayor also underscored the importance of spreading the universal message of peace and love of Islam and ensuring that the city's atmosphere is filled with the spirit of celebration and devotion during this blessed occasion.

The Mayor mentioned that special arrangements were made for security and other facilities during the procession to ensure that citizens could participate in the celebrations with complete peace of mind.

The city was decorated with lights, banners, and screens displaying messages of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and cleanliness arrangements were ensured to make the city a fitting venue for the celebrations.

The event reflected the strong bond of the community and their commitment to celebrating the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur and fervor.