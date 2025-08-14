Open Menu

Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq With Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration

Published August 14, 2025

Major General Shahryar Qureshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16th Division Pano Aqil on Wednesday, visited Sukkur to participate in the Ma'arka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Major General Shahryar Qureshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16th Division Pano Aqil on Wednesday, visited Sukkur to participate in the Ma'arka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur.

During the ceremony, Major General Qureshi inaugurated the 350-feet-long Dastaan-e-Maarka-e-Haq sculpture located on Military Road. This impressive sculpture showcases the bravery, courage, and achievements of the Pakistan Armed Forces, featuring iconic figures such as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, alongside key military assets like aircraft and missiles used by the Pakistan Air Force.

The sculpture, crafted under the guidance of renowned sculptor Mansoor Zuberi, highlights the pivotal role of the armed forces in shaping the nation's history.

Students from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and Aror University contributed to the project, demonstrating their artistic talents.

In addition to the sculpture's unveiling, Major General Qureshi launched the beautification and upgradation project of the walking track, further enhancing the city's infrastructure. To promote environmental sustainability, the GOC planted a sapling, marking the beginning of a plantation campaign aimed at planting over 100,000 tree saplings in Sukkur's green belts.

A short documentary on Maarka-e-Haq was screened during the ceremony, which was attended by prominent officials, including Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr. Arshad Mughal, Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shehzad Khan, town chairmen, and local government representatives.

