Sukkur celebrates Rich Cultural Heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) "Our Culture, Our Sukkur" Cultural Musical Night, organized by the District Administration Sukkur Sponsored by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), highlighted the city's cultural heritage. The event, held at the Mehran Culture Complex, was attended by a large number of women, children, and citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that Sukkur has hosted numerous cultural programs, and Sindh's resources are rich. He added that SRSO has organized 1.5 million women, trained them, and made them self-sufficient, with plans to organize another 500,000 women.

Kalhoro stated that SRSO provides interest-free small loans, enabling rural women to start businesses that improve their lives. He added that SRSO receives support from the Sindh government, which helps reduce poverty. The organization aims to organize 2.5 million more households.

CEO also offered special prayers for the wife of Mumtaz Bukhari, president of Sukkur Arts Council. He acknowledged that life is a mix of happiness and sorrow and expressed his personal connection to Sukkur, proudly stating that he works there.

Staff Officer at the DC Office, Samandar Khan Bhutto said the district administration plays a vital role in providing citizens with basic rights, quality education, sports, and recreation.

He added that their goal is to collaborate with SRSO to organize cultural programs, especially those benefiting women and children.

Historian Syed Imdad Ali Shah said that a bund was constructed in Sukkur during 1270 Hijri, and the British Government developed Sukkur in 1826. He added that Pakistan's first cantonment was established in Sukkur, and the municipality was formed in 1855.

Senior lawyer and columnist Suhail Latif Memon said that the Lansdowne Bridge is an engineering marvel that used more iron than the Eiffel Tower.

He said that it is our historical heritage. This bridge was neglected due to being under the Ministry of Railways, but now it has been handed over to the Sindh government's Culture Department, after which renovation work has been done, and it is being made a regular tourist center by the district administration of Sukkur.

In the event, children presented various cultural tableaus and received applause, while citizens also enjoyed dramas and theater performances that reflected the current situation.

During the event, shields were awarded to active members of communities and personalities from various fields.

At the end of the "Our Culture, Our Sukkur" Cultural Night Show, Sindh's renowned artists swung to regional and cultural tunes, receiving applause.

Renowned Poets Dr Adal Soomro, Ayaz Gul, Prominent social leader Shaista Khoso, Rukhsana Mangi Ghazala Anjum, Regional General Manager of SRSO Ashiq Kalwar, Senior Manager Naveed Memon, District Manager, Nasreen Noonari, Yar Muhammad Bozdar, Jamil Soomro, Zahid Khaskheli and others attended the event.