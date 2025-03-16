Open Menu

Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees, and former presidents and members on Sunday have paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its affiliated institutions for their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.

The Sukkur chamber's leadership commended the army's bravery and sacrifices, stating that the entire nation stands united with the army in its fight against terrorism.

They emphasized that terrorists have no connection with islam, Pakistan, or any province, citing the recent attack on a passenger train during the holy month of Ramadan as evidence.

The Pakistan Army's prompt response to the attack, which resulted in the rescue of hostages and the elimination of terrorists, demonstrates the army's capabilities and commitment to protecting the nation.

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed its support for the army and the nation's security forces, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers and vowing to never forget their bravery.

The chamber's leadership emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism, stating that the nation will not compromise on any form of compromise that undermines national security.

