Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees, and former presidents and members on Sunday have paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its affiliated institutions for their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.
The Sukkur chamber's leadership commended the army's bravery and sacrifices, stating that the entire nation stands united with the army in its fight against terrorism.
They emphasized that terrorists have no connection with islam, Pakistan, or any province, citing the recent attack on a passenger train during the holy month of Ramadan as evidence.
The Pakistan Army's prompt response to the attack, which resulted in the rescue of hostages and the elimination of terrorists, demonstrates the army's capabilities and commitment to protecting the nation.
The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed its support for the army and the nation's security forces, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers and vowing to never forget their bravery.
The chamber's leadership emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism, stating that the nation will not compromise on any form of compromise that undermines national security.
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives4 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces4 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges price control authorities to curb inflation in Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 12 out laws in different operations4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pays Tribute to Pakistan Army4 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur releases 10-year performance report4 minutes ago
-
Man held with 13kg drugs34 minutes ago
-
Strict enforcement of traffic laws: Over 33,900 challans issued in 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
PR minister assures resolution of employees’ issues34 minutes ago
-
Electricity pole falls on car34 minutes ago
-
SNGPL forms pressure checking teams34 minutes ago