Sukkur Chamber Pays Homage To Departed Scholar Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musavi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry mourned the passing of renowned scholar Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musavi.
The chamber's president, Muhammad Khalid Kakarzai on Saturday expressed deep condolences, acknowledging Musavi's invaluable contributions to unity among Muslims and his scholarly services, which will be remembered forever.
A special prayer was offered for the departed soul's forgiveness, elevated ranks, and the patience of his loved ones.
