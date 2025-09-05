Open Menu

Sukkur City Shines With Joy On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Sukkur City Shines with Joy on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ?, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh Shah has taken a remarkable initiative to beautify the city by directing the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to illuminate the city's major streets, roads, and public places with electric lanterns, SMDs, and screens. The historical lighting has transformed the city into a vibrant and festive hub, showcasing the community's enthusiasm and devotion.

The mayor's efforts to decorate the city have been widely appreciated by the citizens, who have expressed their gratitude and admiration for his initiative. The city's decoration with electric lanterns has added to the festive atmosphere, making it a joyous occasion for the faithful.

In addition to the city's beautification, the mayor has also ensured that all basic facilities are provided to visitors at graveyards. Security measures have been tightened in mosques and along the routes of processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal, ensuring a safe and peaceful celebration for all.

The mayor's directives have been implemented with utmost enthusiasm and dedication by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, reflecting the city's spirit of unity and devotion. The citizens of Sukkur have welcomed this initiative, describing it as a beautiful display of love and devotion by the faithful.

The city's festivities are a testament to the community's strong bond and commitment to celebrating the Prophet's ? arrival with grandeur and fervor. The Sukkur Municipal Corporation's efforts have made this occasion a memorable one, and the citizens are eagerly looking forward to the celebrations.

Overall, the mayor's initiative has brought joy and happiness to the citizens of Sukkur, and his efforts have been widely appreciated. The city's decoration and festivities have set a perfect tone for the celebrations, making it a truly special occasion for all.

