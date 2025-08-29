Sukkur City to Shine with Lights and Decorations on Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has directed the concerned departments to decorate the city with illuminated lights on government and private buildings, streets, and chowks. The city will be adorned with LED big screens that will air special programs and messages to commemorate the occasion.

Taking to APP on Friday, Barrister Arslan Sheikh who is also Spokesperson to the Sindh Government, has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to ensure proper cleaning and lighting in all graveyards of Sukkur. The graveyards will be illuminated with special lighting arrangements, and cleaning staff will be deployed to maintain cleanliness and order.

To ensure the comfort and safety of citizens visiting the graveyards, the Mayor has directed the provision of drinking water facilities, medical camps, and city wardens for guidance and parking management.

The citizens are also encouraged to lodge complaints with the municipal authorities if they encounter any issues.

The Mayor has also directed the Sukkur Municipal Commissioner to ensure proper maintenance and repair of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction. This is to prevent any inconvenience to citizens during the celebrations

He said that the city will be decked up with lights and decorations, and special events will be organized to mark the occasion. The LED big screens will air special programs and messages to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Mayor has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the municipal authorities and report any issues or concerns they may have. With these arrangements in place, Sukkur city is set to shine with lights and decorations on Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW.