Sukkur Commissioner leads workshop on GRACE project

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, led a one-day workshop on the GRACE project, focusing on gender-responsive and community-based education. The event was organized by the Sindh school Education Department in collaboration with JICA here Friday.

The workshop highlighted the importance of inclusive learning environments and the role of School Management Committees in fostering sustainable educational reforms. Dr. Fauzia Khan shared insights on the project's successes, emphasizing inclusivity and responsiveness to gender needs.

Commissioner Abbasi commended JICA's efforts and presented souvenirs to recognize their contributions. The workshop reinforced the need for continued collaboration to promote educational equity and improve learning outcomes for all students.

The GRACE Project aims to create an inclusive and responsive education system, potentially sparking long-term reforms in the region's education landscape.