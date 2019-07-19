UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Commissioner Opens 151st Urs Of Sufi Poet Qadir Bedil

Sukkur commissioner opens 151st urs of sufi poet Qadir Bedil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Sukkur Division Commissioner Rafique Ahmed Buriro inaugurated the 151st annual Urs celebrations of Sufi poet Qadir Bukhsh Bedil by laying a Chadar on his tomb in Rohri on Thursday night.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Sukkur said that the message of love, peace and tolerance offered by Sufi saints could help root out hatred and ill-will from the society.

He said that in future the Urs celebrations would be held on a grand scale to spread the message of Bedil throughout the country.

Earlier, convener of the committee Ghulam Siddiq Qadri, welcoming the participants, praised efforts of the Commissioner Buriro for paying proper attention to development works being carried out at the shrine.

It is mention over here that, in the 19th century saint Bedil adopted a reclusive lifestyle after falling in love with Karam Chand, an episode reminiscent of the affair of Sarmad-Abhi Chand and Shah Husain-Madhoo Lal.

Bedil's captivating poetry, particularly about Basanat, vocalized by Abida Perveen, are hugely popular among the enthusiasts of sufi music.

Later, a Mehfil-e-Sama (concert of Sufi music) was held in which Fakirsof Bedil and others enthralled the audience. Besides common folk, a large number of devotees of Bedil and Sufis from across Sindh, particularly the upper part of the province, attended the spiritual celebration.

