Sukkur Commissioner Takes Action Against Land Acquisition Delays

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday has taken strict notice of delays in land acquisition cases in Sukkur and Khairpur districts.

In a meeting with relevant officials, Abbasi expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work and directed them to complete the paperwork within a week and submit recommendations for Section 4 of the M-6 land acquisition project within 15 days.

The commissioner also directed the officials to provide reasons for the delay in land positioning in Khairpur and issued show-cause notices to the concerned officials.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Baqir Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, and other relevant officials.

Abbasi emphasized the need for swift action in land acquisition cases, stating that delays cause significant losses to the government. He directed the officials to be fully prepared for the next meeting and to provide updates on the status of land acquisition cases.

