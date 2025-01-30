Open Menu

Sukkur Commissioner Vows To Eliminate Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

A divisional task force meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday emphasized the need for concrete actions to eradicate polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A divisional task force meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday emphasized the need for concrete actions to eradicate polio.

Despite having the necessary machinery in place, environmental samples testing positive for poliovirus indicate existing flaws that need to be addressed.

Divisional Commissioner stressed that the administration is committed to polio eradication. However, fake reporting compromises the effectiveness of polio vaccination, and there's a clear discrepancy between data and ground realities.

Abbasi directed the concerned officials to enhance routine immunization is crucial to ensure 100% vaccination of children.

He said that the Polio teams must focus on refusal cases where children are not available at home due to various reasons.

He made it clear that more attention is needed on low-performing union councils to improve their performance.

He directed the Police to ensure the security of frontline workers involved in polio eradication efforts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur and Ghotki, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Khairpur, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki, and representatives from PPHI, WHO, and relevant departments.

