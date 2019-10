Sukkur Custom seizes smuggled goods

SUKKUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::Sukkur Customs seized smuggled goods worth of Rs10 million during an operation at Sukkur and Rohri Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Collector Customs Sukkur Imran Rasool, customs officials recovered huge quantity of foreign goods included Cigarette, Panprag, Gutka, Crockery and other valuable goods.

Cost of the smuggled goods was said to be Rs10 million.