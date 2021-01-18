The Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items worth Rs210 million on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items worth Rs210 million on Monday.

Officials of Customs, said that his team had confiscated smuggled items, including cigarettes, clothes, ghutka, pan parag and others in as many as 92 raids, worth Rs210 million.

Rangers, Police and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.