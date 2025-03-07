Sukkur Customs Conduct Raid In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a significant operation, customs along with other security agencies on Friday conducted a raid in the Site Area police station limits in Sukkur.
The raid was carried out at the Pak Hamza Goods Company's warehouse located in the main vegetable market Sukkur.
During the raid, authorities seized large quantities of non-customs paid and illegal goods. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a substantial amount of smuggled goods, including a large cache of illegal items.
Further investigation is underway, and officials are examining the seized goods to determine their origin and value. The raid is part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and illegal trade in the region.
