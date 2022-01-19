UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Customs Destroys Narcotics Of Rs 65.911 Mn

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Sukkur Customs destroys narcotics of Rs 65.911 mn

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs Sukkur on Wednesday destroyed huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband material of worth Rs 65.911 million on the occasion of International Customs Day.

The Sukkur Customs Department while celebrating the International Customs Day, the Additional Deputy Collector Customs, Jamshaid Talpur along with First Class Magistrate Abdul Latif Dahani, Deputy Collector Customs and Shakil Ahmed hosted flag at his office, while later torched huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband goods including bottles of different brands of liquor, canes of bear, packets of Korean made cigarette, Gutka, empty printed aluminum bottles and bags, expired cosmetic products and others.

Officials of Anti Narcotics Force, Excise and Taxation, Motorway and Highway Police, number of customs officers and media persons witnessed the destruction process.

