Sukkur Customs Foil Attempt Of Foreign Currency Laundering At Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Sukkur Customs foil attempt of foreign currency laundering at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport

Sukkur Customs authorities at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur thwarted attempts of money laundering on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Sukkur Customs authorities at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur thwarted attempts of money laundering on Friday.

Authorities have seized jewelery including four one hundred and fifty thousand Dollars, from a passenger's possession.

According to Deputy Collector (DC) Customs Sukkur Imran Rasool, passenger Muhammad islam was going to Karachi from Sukkur. During the checking four lacs and fifty thousand dollars, 2.5 kgs gold, jewelery and two thousand Durhams were recovered from the possession of the passenger.

Customs authorities have begun their investigation into transporting large amount of foreign Currency and jewelry to Karachi.

