KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Sukkur Customs authorities seized smuggled goods from Akbar Express and Jaffer Express coming from Quetta to Punjab , claimed Custosm Sukkur Deputy Collector Imran Rasool on Wednesday.

The smuggled goods were loaded on sealed compartment that arrived in Rohri Station from Quetta, he added. The value of the sized goods was estimated more than 60 lacks.