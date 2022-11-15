Sukkur Customs seizes 50 kg Charas

A team of Pakistan Customs, Sukkur on Tuesday seized over 50 kilograms Charras from a Balochistan bound Dotson

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of Pakistan Customs, Sukkur on Tuesday seized over 50 kilograms Charras from a Balochistan bound Dotson.

According to Deputy Director, Customs Sukkur, Shakeel Ahmed Larik, during the checking a vehicle, the customs team recovered 50 kg of high quality charas, concealed in secret compartments, being smuggled to Karachi.

The high quality drug having value at over Rs 40 million in the market.