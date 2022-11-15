UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Customs Seizes 50 Kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Sukkur Customs seizes 50 kg Charas

A team of Pakistan Customs, Sukkur on Tuesday seized over 50 kilograms Charras from a Balochistan bound Dotson

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of Pakistan Customs, Sukkur on Tuesday seized over 50 kilograms Charras from a Balochistan bound Dotson.

According to Deputy Director, Customs Sukkur, Shakeel Ahmed Larik, during the checking a vehicle, the customs team recovered 50 kg of high quality charas, concealed in secret compartments, being smuggled to Karachi.

The high quality drug having value at over Rs 40 million in the market.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Vehicle Sukkur Shakeel Market From Million

Recent Stories

Masses urged to get vehicles registered to avoid p ..

Masses urged to get vehicles registered to avoid penalties

1 minute ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints wi ..

Aibak Polo Cup: Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints win openers

1 minute ago
 CDA Conducted Grand operation against encroachment ..

CDA Conducted Grand operation against encroachments and illegal constructions

1 minute ago
 Human rights team pays surprise visit to District ..

Human rights team pays surprise visit to District Jail Kohat

17 minutes ago
 Morning physical activity is more beneficial than ..

Morning physical activity is more beneficial than any other time of the day

17 minutes ago
 Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settleme ..

Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settlement but lifts outlook

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.