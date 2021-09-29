Sukkur Customs seizes 650 kg Charas in Jaccabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Customs has seized 650 kilograms 'Charas' being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.

According to a Customs official, they intercepted a truck at a check-post in Jacobabad on late night of Tuesday, and recovered 650 kilograms of 'Charas' being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan hidden in the vehicle.

The truck was loaded with scrap and the contraband was found hidden in compartments, the Customs officer said. The truck driver, he said escaped in the process.