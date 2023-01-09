UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Customs To Celebrate World Customs Day On Jan 20th

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Sukkur Customs to celebrate World Customs Day on Jan 20th

The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom House on January 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom House on January 20.

The celebrations will begin with hoisting of national flag by Deputy Collector Custom Sukkur at 9 am.

The officials of Federal Government departments will also attend the event.

On the occasion, smuggled foreign liquor and other contraband items will be destroyed making the effective anti smuggling activities by the Pakistan Customs.

