Sukkur Deputy Commissioners For Completion Of Ongoing Projects On Time

Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, directed departments concerned to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday, the commissioner said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of the departments.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty.

All Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur Division, district officers and other officilas attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

