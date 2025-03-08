Sukkur DIG Takes Action Against Corrupt Police Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In line with the policy directives of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, the DIG Sukkur, Capt. (Rtired Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Saturday has taken disciplinary action against police officials in Sukkur range, including Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, who were found involved in corruption, illegal activities, social evils, misuse of authority, and other serious allegations.
The officials have been suspended, transferred, or faced major penalties including Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Bozdar, who has been Transferred from Khairpur to Sukkur with a one-year increment stop, Sub-Inspector Qadir Bakhsh Soomro transfered in Karachi range, Sub-Inspector Qurban Ali Kalhoro was also Transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur, ASI Sher Ali Bulo, transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur and barred from future posting as head clerk, head Constable Nawab Mako transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur, Constable Ejaz Ali Somro was given major punishment, including one-year service termination and transfer to Ghotki, constable Abdul Hafiz Mangrio Transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur with a two-year ban on posting as junior clerk, Constable Imran Khoso was Given major punishment, including two-year service termination and transfer to Ghotki, constable Mohsin Ali Khoso Given major punishment, including two-year service termination and transfer to Ghotki.
The DIG Sukkur also approved the reinstatement appeals of Constable Peril and Constable Sikandar Ali transferring them from Sukkur to Khairpur.
Additionally, DIG Sukkur issued transfer orders for Inspector Salim Raza Kolaichi from Khairpur to Sukkur, Inspector Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo from Sukkur to Khairpur, and Inspector Ikhtiar Ali Mangrio from Khairpur to Sukkur.
DIG Sukkur emphasized that no police official found involved in negligence, illegal activities, misuse of authority, or social evils will be spared, and strict departmental and legal action will be taken against them.
