Sukkur District Administration Declares 'Youm-e-Tashakur' On Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:16 PM
The Sukkur district administration has announced to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) on May 16 to commemorate Pakistan's victory
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Sukkur district administration has announced to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) on May 16 to commemorate Pakistan's victory.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr M.B. Raja Dharejo at his office on Thursday, to finalize the arrangements.
The day-long celebrations will begin at Fajr prayer and conclude at 11 pm. On this occasion, all Federal and provincial institutions will hoist the Pakistani flag and distribute sweets.
A flag march will be held after Friday prayers, followed by special prayers and Quran recitation for the martyrs.
A rally will also be organized by the District Peace Committee from Dua Chowk to Globe Chowk.
In the evening, a high-level program will be held at Globe Chowk, featuring tableaus by school and college students to express their love for the country.
The DC emphasized that security arrangements will be foolproof, and all members are requested to create a 2-minute video showcasing patriotism and share it on WhatsApp groups.
The district administration expects the people of Sukkur to demonstrate their love for the country and national spirit on this occasion.
Recent Stories
President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..
PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..
Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..
Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I
Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan celebrates operation Bunyan-um-Marsoo ..
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction on Dasu Hydropower Project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah6 minutes ago
-
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Isla ..6 minutes ago
-
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK’s Info Minister10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to armed forces of Pakis ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory in operation Bunyan M ..10 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan celebrates operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos victory with firew ..1 minute ago
-
Sukkur District administration declares 'Youm-e-Tashakur' on tomorrow1 minute ago
-
Peace in region impossible without resolving Kashmir issue: Rana Qasim Noon2 minutes ago
-
CDA honors martyrs of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, vows strong defense against aggression2 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized16 minutes ago
-
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang16 minutes ago