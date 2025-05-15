Sukkur District administration declares 'Youm-e-Tashakur' on tomorrow

The Sukkur district administration has announced to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) on May 16 to commemorate Pakistan's victory

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Sukkur district administration has announced to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day) on May 16 to commemorate Pakistan's victory.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr M.B. Raja Dharejo at his office on Thursday, to finalize the arrangements.

The day-long celebrations will begin at Fajr prayer and conclude at 11 pm. On this occasion, all Federal and provincial institutions will hoist the Pakistani flag and distribute sweets.

A flag march will be held after Friday prayers, followed by special prayers and Quran recitation for the martyrs.

A rally will also be organized by the District Peace Committee from Dua Chowk to Globe Chowk.

In the evening, a high-level program will be held at Globe Chowk, featuring tableaus by school and college students to express their love for the country.

The DC emphasized that security arrangements will be foolproof, and all members are requested to create a 2-minute video showcasing patriotism and share it on WhatsApp groups.

The district administration expects the people of Sukkur to demonstrate their love for the country and national spirit on this occasion.