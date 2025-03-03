Open Menu

Sukkur District Administration Ensures Compliance With Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Sukkur District Administration ensures compliance with Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The District Administration Sukkur, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo conducted a comprehensive inspection campaign to ensure compliance with the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance across the district here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars concerned led the operation aimed to monitor hotels, restaurants, and eateries to ensure they adhere to the rules during the holy month of Ramadan.

A total of 48 hotels were inspected in Sukkur City, New Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, and Pano Aqil. During the inspections, 05 violations were reported, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 20,300.

In Sukkur City, 03 hotels were visited, and no violations were reported. In New Sukkur, 10 hotels were inspected, with 02 violations found, leading to fines of Rs. 6,800.

In Rohri, 21 hotels were checked, and 03 violations were reported, resulting in fines of Rs.

13,500. In Salehpat, 05 hotels were visited, and no violations were reported. Similarly, in Pano Aqil, 09 hotels were inspected, and no violations were found.

The District Administration Sukkur has reiterated its commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, which prohibits eating, drinking, and smoking in public during fasting hours in Ramazan. Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo praised the efforts of the inspection teams and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration in maintaining the sanctity of the holy month.

He also warned that strict action, including fines, sealing of premises, and arrests, will be taken against those found violating the ordinance. The administration has encouraged the public to report any violations to the designated complaint centers for immediate action.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

10 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

2 hours ago
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

3 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

3 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan