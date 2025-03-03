Sukkur District Administration ensures compliance with Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The District Administration Sukkur, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo conducted a comprehensive inspection campaign to ensure compliance with the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance across the district here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars concerned led the operation aimed to monitor hotels, restaurants, and eateries to ensure they adhere to the rules during the holy month of Ramadan.

A total of 48 hotels were inspected in Sukkur City, New Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, and Pano Aqil. During the inspections, 05 violations were reported, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 20,300.

In Sukkur City, 03 hotels were visited, and no violations were reported. In New Sukkur, 10 hotels were inspected, with 02 violations found, leading to fines of Rs. 6,800.

In Rohri, 21 hotels were checked, and 03 violations were reported, resulting in fines of Rs.

13,500. In Salehpat, 05 hotels were visited, and no violations were reported. Similarly, in Pano Aqil, 09 hotels were inspected, and no violations were found.

The District Administration Sukkur has reiterated its commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, which prohibits eating, drinking, and smoking in public during fasting hours in Ramazan. Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo praised the efforts of the inspection teams and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration in maintaining the sanctity of the holy month.

He also warned that strict action, including fines, sealing of premises, and arrests, will be taken against those found violating the ordinance. The administration has encouraged the public to report any violations to the designated complaint centers for immediate action.