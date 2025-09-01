Sukkur District Council Launches Rescue Operation For Flood-Stranded People
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Sukkur District Council on Monday has initiated a rescue operation to safely relocate people stranded in flood-affected areas of kacha (riverine) regions to safer locations. Following the directives of Chairman Syed Kamil Haider Shah, the council's rescue team has begun evacuating stranded individuals using ferry boats.
Dozens of people and livestock trapped in the floodwaters have been safely relocated to higher ground. The rescue operation is being carried out by the District Council team, which is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those affected.
Syed Kumail Haider Shah emphasized that the team is providing prompt response to distress calls from villagers in kacha areas.
"We are ready to respond at a moment's notice, with boats on standby to rescue those in need," he said.
He assured that the District Council will not leave the people alone in this difficult time and will continue to rescue those affected by the floods. "We will reach out to anyone in need, wherever they are in Sukkur district," he added.
According to officials, nearly 100 people, along with their belongings, have been relocated to safe areas so far. The rescue operation is ongoing, with the District Council team working around the clock to ensure the safety of those affected by the floods.
