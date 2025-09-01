Open Menu

Sukkur District Council Launches Rescue Operation For Flood-Stranded People

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Sukkur District Council Launches Rescue Operation for Flood-Stranded People

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Sukkur District Council on Monday has initiated a rescue operation to safely relocate people stranded in flood-affected areas of kacha (riverine) regions to safer locations. Following the directives of Chairman Syed Kamil Haider Shah, the council's rescue team has begun evacuating stranded individuals using ferry boats.

Dozens of people and livestock trapped in the floodwaters have been safely relocated to higher ground. The rescue operation is being carried out by the District Council team, which is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those affected.

Syed Kumail Haider Shah emphasized that the team is providing prompt response to distress calls from villagers in kacha areas.

"We are ready to respond at a moment's notice, with boats on standby to rescue those in need," he said.

He assured that the District Council will not leave the people alone in this difficult time and will continue to rescue those affected by the floods. "We will reach out to anyone in need, wherever they are in Sukkur district," he added.

According to officials, nearly 100 people, along with their belongings, have been relocated to safe areas so far. The rescue operation is ongoing, with the District Council team working around the clock to ensure the safety of those affected by the floods.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

2 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

2 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

2 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

5 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

6 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

6 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan