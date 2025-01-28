Sukkur Division to launch 7-Day anti-Polio drive from Feb 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday has said that a 7-day Anti-Polio drive will start in the Sukkur division from February 3rd.

During the campaign, a targeting children will be vaccinated.

While reviewing the arrangement at his office here, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized, “For the eradication of polio virus, all the available resources are being utilized and the polio teams are determined to do that.”

“Due to the dedicated efforts of the polio teams and others, Sukkur district has been declared polio-free,” he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the Polio workers, he said, “Despite the cold and harsh weather, the teams are fulfilling their national responsibility.

Abbasi stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.

He expressed that the efforts would not stop until the threat of Polio is eradicated.

He requested parents not to put an ear to the negative propaganda on polio vaccine rather welcome the polio teams at their doorsteps and let their children vaccinate and protect against the polio disease.

He urged the parents that along with the polio vaccine, the routine immunizations of the children should also be completed to protect them from other diseases and viruses.

The Commissioner Sukkur has urged the media, civil society, clerics, and people from all walks of life to play their due role in this attempt to eradicate the polio virus from the region.