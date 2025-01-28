Open Menu

Sukkur Division To Launch 7-Day Anti-Polio Drive From Feb 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Sukkur Division to launch 7-Day anti-Polio drive from Feb 3

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday has said that a 7-day Anti-Polio drive will start in the Sukkur division from February 3rd.

During the campaign, a targeting children will be vaccinated.

While reviewing the arrangement at his office here, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized, “For the eradication of polio virus, all the available resources are being utilized and the polio teams are determined to do that.”

“Due to the dedicated efforts of the polio teams and others, Sukkur district has been declared polio-free,” he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the Polio workers, he said, “Despite the cold and harsh weather, the teams are fulfilling their national responsibility.

Abbasi stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.

He expressed that the efforts would not stop until the threat of Polio is eradicated.

He requested parents not to put an ear to the negative propaganda on polio vaccine rather welcome the polio teams at their doorsteps and let their children vaccinate and protect against the polio disease.

He urged the parents that along with the polio vaccine, the routine immunizations of the children should also be completed to protect them from other diseases and viruses.

The Commissioner Sukkur has urged the media, civil society, clerics, and people from all walks of life to play their due role in this attempt to eradicate the polio virus from the region.

Recent Stories

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

5 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

20 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

50 minutes ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

59 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

1 hour ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

1 hour ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan