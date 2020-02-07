UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Electric Power Company Disconnection, Recovery Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:21 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Disconnection and Recovery campaign was continued in full swing throughout the Sukkur division as power supply connections were disconnected and huge recovery was made from the defaulters.

SEPCO recovery teams disconnected power supply of different areas of the Sukkur due to non-payment of SEPCO dues.

Similarly SDO sub division-I Sukkur disconnected team checked several locations at Minara Road, Station Road, Shikarpur Road, and Ghareeb Abad and nabbed four persons using direct hooks from line.

The SEPCO management asked defaulters if they did not pay the arrears and current dues, strict legal action will be initiated against them.

