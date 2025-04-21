Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) cracks down on defaulters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Monday has launched a crackdown on electricity defaulters in Sub-Division One, disconnecting power supply to those who have failed to pay their bills.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with police and Rangers, targeted areas including Shikarpur Road, Bhutta Road and other localities.

The SEPCO team has been working to recover billions of rupees in outstanding payments from defaulters. According to the SDOs, the operation will continue until all outstanding dues are cleared.

The teams have been instructed to disconnect power supply to defaulters and demand immediate payment of outstanding bills. The SEPCO has warned that it will not hesitate to take strict action against those who fail to pay their electricity bills.