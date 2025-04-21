Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Cracks Down On Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Monday has launched a crackdown on electricity defaulters in Sub-Division One, disconnecting power supply to those who have failed to pay their bills.
The operation, conducted in collaboration with police and Rangers, targeted areas including Shikarpur Road, Bhutta Road and other localities.
The SEPCO team has been working to recover billions of rupees in outstanding payments from defaulters. According to the SDOs, the operation will continue until all outstanding dues are cleared.
The teams have been instructed to disconnect power supply to defaulters and demand immediate payment of outstanding bills. The SEPCO has warned that it will not hesitate to take strict action against those who fail to pay their electricity bills.
Recent Stories
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adib Rizvi bags prestigious medical award2 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condoles death of Pope Francis2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) cracks down on defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Condole Passing of Pope Francis2 minutes ago
-
PMLN Govt launches scores of programs for youth empowerment: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) Bill today2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hockey team begins intensive training camp12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses condolences on death of Pope Francis12 minutes ago
-
DC monitors teams during anti-polio drive12 minutes ago
-
MNSUA launches new bus service to Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University plants seeds of ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under Green Legacy’12 minutes ago
-
DPO Khyber urges parents to vaccinate children against polio12 minutes ago