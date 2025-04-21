Open Menu

Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Cracks Down On Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) cracks down on defaulters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Monday has launched a crackdown on electricity defaulters in Sub-Division One, disconnecting power supply to those who have failed to pay their bills.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with police and Rangers, targeted areas including Shikarpur Road, Bhutta Road and other localities.

The SEPCO team has been working to recover billions of rupees in outstanding payments from defaulters. According to the SDOs, the operation will continue until all outstanding dues are cleared.

The teams have been instructed to disconnect power supply to defaulters and demand immediate payment of outstanding bills. The SEPCO has warned that it will not hesitate to take strict action against those who fail to pay their electricity bills.

Recent Stories

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 minutes ago
 Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

21 minutes ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

38 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

51 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

58 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan