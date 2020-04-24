Sukkur Electric Power Supply chief vows to maximum relief from loadshedding

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Electric Power Supply (SEPCO), Salim Gujar on Friday announced that the power utility would continue to provide maximum relief to residential and commercial customers during sehr and iftar times

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Electric Power Supply (SEPCO), Salim Gujar on Friday announced that the power utility would continue to provide maximum relief to residential and commercial customers during sehr and iftar times.

He said that people were facing COVID-19 threat and the current lockdown, the SEPCO was making all efforts to provide reliable power supply despite threats to operational sustainability from ballooning government dues.

SEPCO Chief said that on behalf of his team, he also extended warmest wishes of the holy month of Ramazan to his fellow Muslims. During this holy month when everyone will be showing generosity of spirit and offering Ibada'at (worship), I and my team will be working round the clock on the frontlines to ensure reliable supply of power, he added.