Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company cracks down on power thieves

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (Sub-Division-I) on Wednesday has conducted an operation against electricity thieves and defaulters in various areas, including Ayub Gate, Tikker Mohalla, Chand Masjid, and Bhangi Para, under the supervision of SDO Muhammad Umar.

During the operation, several illegal connections were disconnected, and fines were imposed on the violators.

Defaulters were also directed to pay their outstanding bills immediately. A large quantity of cables was confiscated.

Muhammad Umar stated that electricity theft would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved.

He urged consumers to pay their outstanding bills to avoid any disruptions in electricity supply.