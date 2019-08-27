UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company Establishes Crisis Mgt. Cell

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has set up a Crisis Management Cell at SEPCO Chief office to deal with emergency situation on 9 and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to a SEPCO Spokesman on Tuesday, it has been decided that no load-shedding would be carried out on feeders where Imambargahs were located and on routes of mourning processions.

All necessary arrangements had been made to keep the power supply smooth in the month of Muharrum and that necessary equipments were provided to all SEPCO Sub-Divisional offices, he added.

