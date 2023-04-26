Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) conducts crackdown against power thefts in Nosheroferoz

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thefts in different areas of the Noshehroferoze on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) teams conducted a crackdown against power thefts in different areas of the Noshehroferoze on Wednesday.

A large number of illegal connections at Shaikh Muhallah Umrani Muhalla, Market Chowk and other areas and seventeen direct or kunda connections were disconnected, said SDO SEPCO Nosherfoeroze.

The teams conducted the operation under the supervision of XEN Nisar Ahmed.