Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) To Establish Vigilance Cells To Monitor Officers' Performance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:22 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) will set up vigilance cells to monitor the performance of its power sector officers, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) SEPCO Manzoor Soomro here on Tuesday.

By the directives of competent authorities, SEPCO engineers would pay surprise visits to their respective areas and open courts would be conducted in their jurisdiction to address the grievances of consumers.

He said that 'Kunda' culture has been completely eliminated from SEPCO and public problems are being resolved at their doorsteps.

He said that the SEPCO chief monitors action on complaints submitted by consumers through the boxes which he had asked the SDOs to placein various offices. "The consumers will see prompt action on their complaints," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

