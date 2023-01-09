Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) notifies power suspension programme

The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended on January 10 from 9 am to 2 pm from Sukkur, Ararin, Shalimar, Shikarpur road, Qureshi Village, Shahi Bazar, Bandar Chowk and Masoom Shah feeders