Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended on January 10 from 9 am to 2 pm from Sukkur, Ararin, Shalimar, Shikarpur road, Qureshi Village, Shahi Bazar, Bandar Chowk and Masoom Shah feeders

