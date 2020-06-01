Sukkur Electric Supply Company(SEPCO) disconnects 36 connections in its drive against power pilferers

Sukkur Electric Supply Company(SEPCO) team, in order to control power theft cases, on Monday launched a drive against power pilferers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Sukkur Electric Supply Company(SEPCO) team, in order to control power theft cases, on Monday launched a drive against power pilferers.

The team was led by SEPCO division executive engineer Abdul Ghani Shaikh.

It disconnected 36 illegal connections including Kundhas and different places of Sukkur, Ghareeb Abad, New Goth, Wari Tar, Shams Abad and their surrounding areas.

All Kundas were burnt on the spot and consumers have been advised legal electricity connections.