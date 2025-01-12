Open Menu

Sukkur Empowers Women Sports Academy To Promote Female Talent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) In a bid to empower women in sports, the Sukkur Division has launched the Empower Women Sports Academy.

The academy, led by Director Physical education Rizwana Chachar, aims to provide training and opportunities to young girls from Sukkur and surrounding districts, including Ghotki, Khairpur, and Shikarpur.

Talking to the Media here on Sunday, she said that the academy will offer training in various sports, including cricket, hockey, and badminton. She emphasized that the academy's goal is to provide a platform for young girls to showcase their talent and move forward in the sports arena.

Ms Chachar noted that many young girls from Sukkur are eager to participate in sports, but lack a platform to do so. The academy aims to fill this gap and provide financial support to talented girls, enabling them to participate in national and international sports events.

With the launch of this academy, Sukkur Division is taking a significant step towards promoting female talent in sports and empowering women to achieve their goals.

