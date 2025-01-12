Sukkur Empowers Women Sports Academy To Promote Female Talent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) In a bid to empower women in sports, the Sukkur Division has launched the Empower Women Sports Academy.
The academy, led by Director Physical education Rizwana Chachar, aims to provide training and opportunities to young girls from Sukkur and surrounding districts, including Ghotki, Khairpur, and Shikarpur.
Talking to the Media here on Sunday, she said that the academy will offer training in various sports, including cricket, hockey, and badminton. She emphasized that the academy's goal is to provide a platform for young girls to showcase their talent and move forward in the sports arena.
Ms Chachar noted that many young girls from Sukkur are eager to participate in sports, but lack a platform to do so. The academy aims to fill this gap and provide financial support to talented girls, enabling them to participate in national and international sports events.
With the launch of this academy, Sukkur Division is taking a significant step towards promoting female talent in sports and empowering women to achieve their goals.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young Kashmiri talent shines at global stage3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq: bridging political, partisan divides through dialogue3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police enforces tough accountability: several DSPs, SHOs suspended, officers demoted and dismiss ..3 minutes ago
-
CM approves 62 bln for "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program3 minutes ago
-
84 Member Hindu Delegation from India Arrives in Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra's 8th edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest celebrates innovation & intellectual exchange3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur empowers women Sports academy to promote female talent3 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M-5 recovered liquor worth millions of rupees3 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1149 injured in 1096 RTCs in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
NA speaker mourns retired deputy secretary’s demise23 minutes ago
-
GM SNGPL Rawalpindi urges caution in gas usage during winter23 minutes ago
-
Bunkers' demolition in Kurram starts on Monday33 minutes ago