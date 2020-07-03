UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Experiences Heatwave

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Sukkur was undergoing a heat wave that will continue for next three days, said an official of Met office here on Friday

According to the official, maximum temperature in Sukkur has been recorded 46 Celsius and above today.

The weather in most parts of the northern Sindh will remain hot and humid on Saturday.

