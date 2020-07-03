Sukkur experiences heatwave

Sukkur was undergoing a heat wave that will continue for next three days, said an official of Met office here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sukkur was undergoing a heat wave that will continue for next three days, said an official of Met office here on Friday.

According to the official, maximum temperature in Sukkur has been recorded 46 Celsius and above today.

The weather in most parts of the northern Sindh will remain hot and humid on Saturday.